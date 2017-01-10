‘Cars 3’ New Teaser Trailer: Lightning McQueen Makes a Comeback

Owen Wilson, Armie Hammer, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Hunt, and Cheech Marin lend their voices to the third installment.

Pixar has just released a brand new trailer for the next chapter in its perennially popular “Cars” series, “Cars 3.” The teaser trailer first aired on ESPN during the college football national championship between Alabama and Clemson.

The third installment in the “Cars” franchise follows the return of Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson), who finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves by a new generation of racers. In order to get back in the game, McQueen will need the talents of a young technician, Cruz Ramirez, who has dreams of her own. McQueen will also draw inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet.

In the first official teaser, released back in November, McQueen got into a horrible wreck. The car somersaults through the air and crashes down onto the track, pieces of it flying every which way.

“From this moment, everything will change,” warned a concluding voiceover.

“Cars 3” marks the directorial debut of Brian Fee, who previously worked in Pixar’s art department as a storyboard artist on “Cars,” “Cars 2,” “Ratatouille” and “WALL-E.” The story was written by BAFTA-winning writer Daniel Gerson, who wrote the screenplays for “Monsters Inc.,” “Monsters University” and “Big Hero 6.”

Following its 2006 release, the first film of the “Cars” franchise earned $462.2 million worldwide. The sequel surpassed the original, earning $562.1 million in the box office worldwide. So, fans are already expecting this one to be even better.

“Cars 3” opens in US theaters in 3D on June 16. Check out the trailer below.

