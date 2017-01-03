Casting Society of America Nominations: ‘Jackie,’ ‘Nocturnal Animals’ and ‘Christine’ Among Eclectic List of Contenders

Dual ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles and New York on January 19.

The guild award nominations keep coming in. The Casting Society of America has announced the nominees in its feature film categories for the 32d annual Artios Awards, which honor outstanding achievement in casting. “Arrival,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Hidden Figures,” “Nocturnal Animals” and “The Girl on the Train” all picked up nods in the big-budget drama category, with “Captain Fantastic,” “Jackie,” “Lion,” “Loving” and “Manchester by the Sea” doing likewise in the studio or independent drama field.

Joel McHale will host the Los Angeles ceremony, while Michael Urie is on duty at the New York ceremony; both take place on January 19. Full list of nominees below.

Big Budget — Comedy

“Deadpool” — Ronna Kress, Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting)

“Hail, Caesar!” — Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

“La La Land” — Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood

“Rules Don’t Apply” — David Rubin, Melissa Pryor (Associate)

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” — Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

Big Budget — Drama

“Arrival” — Francine Maisler, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” — Fiona Weir, Jim Carnahan (Location Casting)

“Hidden Figures” — Victoria Thomas, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Bonnie Grisan (Associate)

“Nocturnal Animals” — Francine Maisler

“The Girl on the Train” — Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Joey Montenarello (Associate), Adam Richards (Associate)

Studio or Independent — Comedy

“20th Century Women” — Laura Rosenthal, Mark Bennett

“Bad Moms” — Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

“Café Society” — Juliet Taylor, Patricia DiCerto, Meghan Rafferty (Associate)

“Hell or High Water” — Richard Hicks, Jo Edna Boldin, Chris Redondo (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

“The Edge of Seventeen” — Melissa Kostenbauder, Coreen Mayrs (Location Casting), Heike Brandstatter (Location Casting)

“Captain Fantastic” — Jeanne McCarthy, Angelique Midthunder (Location Casting), Amey Rene (Location Casting)

“Jackie” — Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Jessica Kelly (Location Casting)

“Lion” — Kirsty McGregor

“Loving” — Francine Maisler, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne N. Chapman (Location Casting), Michelle Kelly (Associate)

“Manchester by the Sea” — Douglas Aibel, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

Low Budget — Comedy or Drama

“Christine” — Douglas Aibel, Stephanie Holbrook, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Blair Foster (Associate)

“Goat” — Susan Shopmaker, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

“Hello, My Name Is Doris” — Sunday Boling, Meg Morman

“Moonlight” — Yesi Ramirez

“White Girl” — Jessica Daniels

Animation

“Finding Dory” — Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

“Moana” — Jamie Sparer Roberts, Rachel Sutton (Location Casting)

“The Jungle Book” — Sarah Halley Finn, Tamara Hunter (Associate)

“The Little Prince” — Sarah Halley Finn, Tamara Hunter (Associate)

“Zootopia” — Jamie Sparer Roberts

