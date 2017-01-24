Cate Blanchett Becomes ‘Emotional’ About Donald Trump On ‘The Tonight Show’

Host Jimmy Fallon tried to pivot away from any political talk.

Last night on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon had actress Cate Blanchett on the show to promote her starring role in “The Present” on Broadway. On the show, Fallon and Blanchett played a game entitled “Emotional Interview,” which requires Fallon and Blanchett to change the tone of a regular conversation to reflect various situations like “Exes Who Just Ran Into Each Other” and “Talking Loudly.”

Though the game mostly went off without a hitch, Blanchett did take two swipes at President Donald Trump during the game. In the “Bad Advice” section, Blanchett suggests that people “give all their money to Donald Trump.” When the scenario switched to “Uses Too Many Metaphors,” she talked about how she is “on stage at the moment and it’s really great to be doing something about mid-life crises because it’s absurd and ridiculous, almost as absurd and ridiculous as a man who has filed for corporate bankruptcy four times who’s running the largest economy in the world.” Jimmy Fallon proceeded to randomly pivot to talking about feeling like a giraffe in space.

Blanchett’s play “The Present” runs from now through March 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET only on NBC.

