‘Elle,’ Isabelle Huppert, Xavier Dolan Nominated in France’s Cesar Awards

The "French Oscars" announced their nominations Wednesday, addressing controversy over a thwarted attempt to honor Roman Polanski.

France’s film community congratulated Isabelle Huppert on her Oscar nomination, adding yet another to her growing list of accolades for her performance in “Elle.” The French Academy announced its nominees for what Americans call the “French Oscars” on Wednesday morning. “Elle” received 11 nominations in total, including best film and best director for Paul Verhoeven.

Following in a close send was Francois Ozon’s “Frantz,” which garnered 10 nominations, and Bruno Dumont’s “Slack Bay,” which received nine. Xavier Dolan received a best director nomination for “It’s Only the End of the World.” Actors Vincent Cassel, Gaspard Ulliel, and Nathalie Baye were all nominated for their work in Dolan’s film as well.

The Cesars have little import on the Oscars, though there is often some crossover. The French Academy did recognize Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester By the Sea” in the best foreign film category, along with Palme d’or winner “I, Daniel Blake,” and Maren Ade’s “Toni Erdmann.” The last French film to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film was Michale Haneke’s “Amour,” which also won the Cesar that year for best film.

Academy president Alain Terzain addressed criticism over the attempted appointment of Roman Polanksi as president of this year’s awards after the nominations ceremony. Facing public outcry, the director notorious for fleeing the U.S. on charges of statutory rape declined the position. Terzain called Polanski “a great artist of the world… The only thing we need to look at is his work as an artist.”

The winners will be announced on February 24.

The complete list of nominations is below:

Best Film

Divines

Elle

Frantz

The Innocents

Slack Bay

From the Land of the Moon

Victoria

Best Director

Houda Benyamina for Divines

Paul Verhoeven for Elle

Francois Ozon for Frantz

Anne Fontaine for The Innocents

Xavier Dolan for It’s Only the End of the World

Bruno Dumont for Slack Bay

Nicole Garcia for From the Land of the Moon

Best Actress

Judith Chemla for A Woman’s Life

Marion Cotillard for From the Land of the Moon

Virginie Efira for Victoria

Marina Fois for Faultless

Isabelle Huppert for Elle

Sidse Babett Knudsen for 150 Milligrams

Best Actor

Francois Cluzet for Irreplaceable

Pierre Deladonchamps for The Son of John

Nicolas Duvauchelle for A Decent Man

Fabrice Luchini for Slack Bay

Omar Sy for Chocolat

Gaspard Ulliel for It’s Only the End of the World

Best Supporting Actress

Nathalie Baye for It’s Only the End of the World

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi for Slack Bay

Anne Consigny for Elle

Deborah Lukumuena for Divines

Melanie Thierry for The Dancer

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Arcand for The Son of John

Vincent Cassel for It’s Only the End of the World

Vincent Lacoste for Victoria

Laurent Lafitte for Elle

Melvil Poupad for Victoria

James Thierree for Chocolat

Best New Actress

Oulaya Amamra for Divines

Paula Beer for Frantz

Lily-Rose Depp for The Dancer

Noemie Merlant for Heaven Will Wait

Raph for Slack Bay

Best New Actor

Jonas Bloquet for Elle

Damien Bonnard for Staying Vertical

Corentin Fila for Being 17

Kacey Mottet Klein for Being 17

Niels Schneider for Dark Inclusion

Best Foreign Film

Aquarius by Kleber Mendonca Filho (Portugal)

Graduation by Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

The Unknown Girl by The Dardenne Brothers (Belgium)

Manchester by the Sea by Kenneth Lonergan (United States)

I, Daniel Blake by Ken Loach (United Kingdom)

Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade (Germany)

Best Original Screenplay

Romain Compingt, Houda Benyamina and Malik Rumeau for Divines

Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget for The Aquatic Effect

Sabrina Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer and Anne Fontaine for The Innocents

Bruno Dumont for Slack Bay

Justine Triet for Victoria

Best Adapted Screenplay

David Birke for Elle

Severine Bosschem, Emmanuelle Bercot for 150 Milligrams

Francois Ozon for Frantz

Celine Sciamma for My Life as a Zucchini

Nicole Garcia, Jacquest Fieschi for From the Land of the Moon

Katell Quillevere, Gille Taurand for Heal the Living

Best Documentary Film

Derniers Nouvelles du Cosmos by Julie Bertucelli

Fire at Sea by Gianfranco Rosi

Thanks Boss! by Francois Ruffin

Swagger by Olivier Babinet

Journey Through French Cinema by Bertrand Tavernier

Best First Film

The Fabulous Patars by Sophie Reine

The Dancer by Stephanie di Guisto

Dark Inclusion by Arthur Harari

Divines by Houda Benyamina

Rosalie Blum by Julien Rappeneau

Best Original Score

Gabriel Yared for Chocolat

Ibrahim Maalouf for In the Forests of Siberia

Anne Dudley for Elle

Philippe Romi for Frantz

Sophie Hunger for My Life as a Zucchini

Best Sound

Brigitte Taillandier, Vincent Guillon, Stephane Thiebaut for Chocolat

Jean-Paul Mugel, Alexis Place, Cyril Holtz, Damie Lazzerini for Elle

Martin Boissau, Benoit Gargonne, Jean-Paul Hurier for Frantz

Jean-Pirre Duret, Sylvain Malbrant, Jean-Pierre Laforce for From the Land of the Moon

Marc Engles, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Rety, Jean-Paul Hurier for The Odyssey

Best Editing

Loic Lallemand, Vincent Tricon for Divines

Job Ter Burg for Elle

Laure Gardette for Frantz

Xavier Dolon for It’s Only the End of the World

Simon Jacquet for From the Land of the Moon

Best Cinematography

Stephane Fontaine for Elle

Pascal Marti for Frantz

Caroline Champetier for The Innocents

Guillaume Deffontaines for Slack Bay

Christophe Beaucarne for From the Land of the Moon

Best Costumes

Anais Romand for The Dancer

Pascaline Chavanne for Frantz

Catherine Leterrier for From the Land of the Moon

Alexander Charles for Slack Bay

Madeline Fontain for A Woman’s Life

Best Animated Film

The Girl Without Hands

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Best Animated Short Film

Cafe Froid

Celui Qui a Deux Ames

Journal Anime

Peripheria

Best Short Film

After Suzanne

Au Bruit des Clochettes

Chasse Royale

Mamans

Vers la Tendresse

