IndieWire Partners with Chase and Canon For Sundance Filmmaker Panels

Canon and Chase are hosting a series of intimate discussions with filmmakers during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The stars of Sundance are joining IndieWire for a series of intimate discussions during the next few days in Park City. IndieWire partnered with Chase Sapphire to host conversations at Chase Sapphire on Main, located at 573 Main Street, and with Canon to host panel discussions at the Canon Creative Studio at 592 Main Street.

IndieWire in Conversation at Chase Sapphire on Main will feature “The Little Hours” filmmaker Jeff Baena, “Ingrid Goes West” filmmaker Matt Spicer, “Mudbound” filmmaker Dee Rees, “Golden Exits” filmmaker Alex Ross Perry and “Marjorie Prime” filmmaker Michael Almereyda. Members of the casts of each film will also be in attendance.

Filmmakers participating in the panels at Canon’s Creative Studio include Academy Award-nominees Matt Heineman and Rory Kennedy. Heineman’s “City of Ghosts” is playing in Sundance’s U.S. Documentary Competition section, while Kennedy’s “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” is playing in the Documentary Premieres section.

For a full schedule of events for Canon’s activities at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, click here. The panels will be streamed through Facebook Live via IndieWire’s page,

See below for the schedule of panel discussions at Chase Sapphire on Main.

Friday, January 20

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST

Film: “The Little Hours”

Moderator: Dana Harris, IndieWire Editor-in- Chief

Director/Screenwriter: Jeff Baena

Principal Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon

Saturday, January 21

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST

Film: “Ingrid Goes West”

Moderator: Anne Thompson, IndieWire Editor-at-Large

Director/Screenwriter: Matt Spicer

Principal Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, Wyatt Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Billy

Magnussen, Pom Klementieff

Sunday, January 22

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST

Film: “Mudbound”

Moderator: Dana Harris, IndieWire Editor-in- Chief

Director/Screenwriter: Dee Rees

Principal Cast: Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund,

Jonathan Banks

Monday, January 23

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST

Film: “Golden Exits”

Moderator: Dana Harris, IndieWire Editor-in- Chief

Directors/Screenwriters: Alex Ross Perry

Principal Cast: Emily Browning, Mary-Louise Parker, Jason Schwartzman, Chloe

Sevigny, Analeigh Tipton

Tuesday, January 24

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST

Film: “Marjorie Prime”

Moderator: Eric Kohn, IndieWire Deputy Editor and Chief Film Critic

Director/Screenwriter: Michael Almereyda

Producer: Uri Singer

Principal Cast: Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, Lois Smith, Tim Robbins