IndieWire Partners with Chase and Canon For Sundance Filmmaker Panels

The stars of Sundance are joining IndieWire for a series of intimate discussions during the next few days in Park City. IndieWire partnered with Chase Sapphire to host conversations at Chase Sapphire on Main, located at 573 Main Street, and with Canon to host panel discussions at the Canon Creative Studio at 592 Main Street.
IndieWire in Conversation at Chase Sapphire on Main will feature “The Little Hours” filmmaker Jeff Baena, “Ingrid Goes West” filmmaker Matt Spicer, “Mudbound” filmmaker Dee Rees, “Golden Exits” filmmaker Alex Ross Perry and “Marjorie Prime” filmmaker Michael Almereyda. Members of the casts of each film will also be in attendance.
Filmmakers participating in the panels at Canon’s Creative Studio include Academy Award-nominees Matt Heineman and Rory Kennedy. Heineman’s “City of Ghosts” is playing in Sundance’s U.S. Documentary Competition section, while Kennedy’s “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” is playing in the Documentary Premieres section.
For a full schedule of events for Canon’s activities at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, click here. The panels will be streamed through Facebook Live via IndieWire’s page,
See below for the schedule of panel discussions at Chase Sapphire on Main.
Friday, January 20
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST
Film: “The Little Hours”
Moderator: Dana Harris, IndieWire Editor-in- Chief
Director/Screenwriter: Jeff Baena
Principal Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon
Saturday, January 21
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST
Film: “Ingrid Goes West”
Moderator: Anne Thompson, IndieWire Editor-at-Large
Director/Screenwriter: Matt Spicer
Principal Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, Wyatt Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Billy
Magnussen, Pom Klementieff
Sunday, January 22
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST
Film: “Mudbound”
Moderator: Dana Harris, IndieWire Editor-in- Chief
Director/Screenwriter: Dee Rees
Principal Cast: Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund,
Jonathan Banks
Monday, January 23
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST
Film: “Golden Exits”
Moderator: Dana Harris, IndieWire Editor-in- Chief
Directors/Screenwriters: Alex Ross Perry
Principal Cast: Emily Browning, Mary-Louise Parker, Jason Schwartzman, Chloe
Sevigny, Analeigh Tipton
Tuesday, January 24
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. MST
Film: “Marjorie Prime”
Moderator: Eric Kohn, IndieWire Deputy Editor and Chief Film Critic
Director/Screenwriter: Michael Almereyda
Producer: Uri Singer
Principal Cast: Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, Lois Smith, Tim Robbins