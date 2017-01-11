‘Chef’s Table: Season 3’ First Photos Introduce the New Culinary Talents

The Netflix original series premieres globally on February 17.

Food aficionados will once again be taken on an extraordinary globe-trotting adventure, meeting renowned and yet-to-be discovered chefs in “Chef’s Table: Season 3.” Ahead of its February premiere date, the Netflix original series, which redefined food television, has shared the first look at the upcoming season.

Traveling the world, Season 3 will introduce fans to six chefs, including Los Angeles-based Nancy Silverton and ramen master Ivan Orkin. Viewers will get to go inside the lives and kitchens of these culinary talents, and go from a Michelin starred location to visiting a buddhist temple chef living in the countryside of South Korea.

This season’s food masters are: Jeong Kwan of Baekyasa Temple (South Korea), Vladimir Muhkin of White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia), Tim Raue of Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany), Virgilio Martinez of Central (Lima, Peru), Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen (New York, NY) and Nancy Silverton of Osteria Mozza (Los Angeles, CA).

READ MORE: Timothy Olyphant Gets Meaty In New Teaser for Netflix Cannibal Comedy ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Created, executive produced and directed by David Gelb, the third season sees the return of Clay Jeter, Andrew Fried, Brian McGinn and Abigail Fuller as directors. Last season was dedicated to four of the world’s most renowned French chefs. Prior to that, episodes took viewers around the globe, meeting chefs in San Francisco, Mexico and many other places.

“Chef’s Table: Season 3″ launches globally on Netflix on February 17. Meet the chefs in the images below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix/Tobias Koch

Netflix

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.