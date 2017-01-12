‘CHiPs’ Trailer: Dax Shepard and Michael Peña Patrol the Highways in Big Screen Adaptation of 70s TV Drama

Shepard wrote and directed the buddy cop film adaptation.

This March, a new generation will be introduced to the inner-workings of the California Highway Patrol with Dax Shepard’s upcoming film “CHiPs,” based on the 1970s TV series of the same name. Written, directed and starring Shepard as Officer Jon Baker and Michael Peña as Frank “Ponch” Poncherello, the first trailer for the buddy cop movie was released Wednesday night during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Watch the trailer and check out the poster below.

The film follows two middle-aged Los Angeles motorcycle cops who, after they’e tasked with highway patrol, find themselves in a sticky situation when a sadistic ex-cop and his hitmen wreak havoc throughout the city. It co-stars Kirsten Bell, Vincent D’Onofrio, Adam Brody, Rosa Salazar and Maya Rudolph, with a potential special appearance by original “CHiPs” star Erik Estrada.

“The movie is very off-beat and a hard R,” Shepard revealed during the Film in California Conference in May of 2016. The cast and crew also worked closely with the California Highway Patrol, whose patience was “tested,” according to Shepard. “They let us drive like maniacs and never gave us a ticket. I’m not going to jail!” he said.

Rick Rosner’s NBC series ran from 1977 to 1983 and starred Larry Wilcox and Estrada, who garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

“CHiPs” will be released on March 24 by Warner Bros Pictures.

