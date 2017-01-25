Chrysta Bell’s ‘Beat the Beat’ Video: David Lynch’s Muse and ‘Twin Peaks’ Star Shares Grimy VHS-Inspired Clip – Watch

The song is off of her “Somewhere in the Nowhere” EP, written and produced by Lynch.

Chanteuse and actress Chrysta Bell has been a longtime musical partner of David Lynch since they first created music back in 1999. Now, the ethereal singer has released her third and final video off of her “Somewhere in the Nowhere” EP, written and produced by Lynch.

Directed by Sharif Nakhleh, “Beat the Beat” is a look into the cyclical nature of modern life and a “subdued anthem for Kafkaesque and mundane human existence.” The video is described as “a dirty dub VHS tape featuring a slice of Americana with Italian subtitles suggesting it could have been discovered in a second hand shop in Bologna.” The clip shows a grimy bar run by a bored looking bartender until Bell, wearing a black slip dress designed by Nima Shiraz, arrives and gets everyone moving with her hypnotizing voice.

Lynch and Chrysta previously collaborated on Bell’s debut album “This Train,” released in 2011, and the song “Polish Poem,” which was featured in the filmmaker’s 2006 movie “Inland Empire.”

Bell will also have a role in the upcoming “Twin Peaks” revival, set to premiere May 21 on Showtime, and will release her sophomore album, “We Dissolve,” this spring.

Check out the video for “Beat the Beat” below:

