Cinema Audio Society Announces Sound Mixing Nominees, Including ‘La La Land,’ ‘Rogue One,’ ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Stranger Things’

The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2016 in seven categories.
On the film side, strong contenders like “La La Land,” “Rogue One” and “Zootopia” picked up nods, while television series like “Game of Thrones,” “blackish” and “Stranger Things” also received nominations. For the first year, the CAS is honoring Documentary films, with nods like “O.J.: Made in America” and “13th” rounding out this inaugural category.
Missing from the film nods are more than a few surprises, including “Deepwater Horizon,” “The Jungle Book” and “Silence.”
“We are blessed this year with a rich portfolio of Cinema Audio art applied. As the creative contributions of sound mixing to modern filmmaking becomes more obvious to the world at large, these productions truly represent the talents of our community,” said Mark Ulano, CAS President, of the announcement.
Final balloting for Outstanding Sound Mixing will open online on Wednesday, January 25 and ends Sunday, February 12.
The Awards will be presented at a dinner on February 18 at the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. During the awards the highest honor of the CAS, the CAS Career Achievement Award, will be presented to Production Mixer John Pritchett, CAS and the CAS Filmmaker Award will be given to Jon Favreau.
Motion Picture – Live Action
“Doctor Strange”
Production Mixer – John Midgley, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Johnson
Re-recording Mixer –Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Hacksaw Ridge”
Production Mixer – Peter Grace
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy Wright
Re-recording Mixer – Robert Mackenzie
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Diego Ruiz
Foley Mixer – Alex Francis
Summit Entertainment
“La La Land”
Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – James Ashwill
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
ADR Mixer – Nick Cray
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
“Sully”
Production Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia
Re-recording Mixer – John Reitz
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Bobby Fernandez
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – James Ashwill
Motion Picture – Animated
“Finding Dory”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Chau
Re-recording Mixer – Tim LeBlanc
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
Disney
“Moana”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“The Secret Life of Pets”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Accord
Scoring Mixer – Frank Wolf
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
“Zootopia”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Motion Picture – Documentary
“13th”
Re-recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins
“Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words”
Re-recording Mixer – Mark Fragstein
Re-recording Mixer – Marvin Keil
Re-recording Mixer – Armelle Mahé
“Gleason”
Re-recording Mixer – Mark A. Rozett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – James Scullion
ESPN
“O.J.: Made in America”
Re-recording Mixer – Keith Hodne
Re-recording Mixer – Eric Di Stefano
“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”
Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horner
Television Movie or Mini-Series
“11.22.63: The Rabbit Hole”
Production Mixer – John J. Thomson
Re-recording Mixer – Pete Elia, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Roache, CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
“Black Mirror: San Junipero”
Production Mixer – Adrian Bell
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret
Netflix
“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”
Production Mixer – John Mooney, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargoroff
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS
Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt
“The Night Manager: Episode 1”
Production Mixer –Aitor Berenguer
Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Production Mixer – John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CA
S ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer –John Guentner
Television Series – 1 Hour
“Better Call Saul: Klick”
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres
HBO
“Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
“Mr. Robot: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx”
Production Mixer – William Sarokin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS
ADR Mixer – Beaux Nyguard
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino
“Stranger Things”: Episode 7 “The Bath Tub”
Production Mixer – Chris Durfy, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett
Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer – John Guentner
“Westworld: The Original”
Production Mixer – John Pritchett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Keith Rogers, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Scott Weber
ADR Mixer – Mark Kondracki
Foley Mixer – Geordy Sincavage
Television Series – 1/2 Hour
“blackish: God”
Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple
“Modern Family: The Storm”
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
“Silicon Valley: Daily Active Users”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
“Transparent: Exciting and New”
Production Mixer – Sam Hamer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’addario
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Gegan
“Veep: Congressional Ball”
Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series and Specials
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Hanoi)”
Re-Recording Mixer — Benny Mouthon, CAS
“Deadliest Catch: The Widowmaker (Part 1)”
Re-Recording Mixer — Bob Bronow, CAS
“Grease Live!”
Production Mixer – J. Mark King
Music Mixer – Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Mungula
“Mars: Novo Mundo”
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett, CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”
Re-Recording Mixer – Rich Cutler
