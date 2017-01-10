Cinema Audio Society Announces Sound Mixing Nominees, Including ‘La La Land,’ ‘Rogue One,’ ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Stranger Things’

Missing from the lineup? Lauded features like "Deepwater Horizon" and "The Jungle Book."

The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2016 in seven categories.

On the film side, strong contenders like “La La Land,” “Rogue One” and “Zootopia” picked up nods, while television series like “Game of Thrones,” “blackish” and “Stranger Things” also received nominations. For the first year, the CAS is honoring Documentary films, with nods like “O.J.: Made in America” and “13th” rounding out this inaugural category.

Missing from the film nods are more than a few surprises, including “Deepwater Horizon,” “The Jungle Book” and “Silence.”

“We are blessed this year with a rich portfolio of Cinema Audio art applied. As the creative contributions of sound mixing to modern filmmaking becomes more obvious to the world at large, these productions truly represent the talents of our community,” said Mark Ulano, CAS President, of the announcement.

Final balloting for Outstanding Sound Mixing will open online on Wednesday, January 25 and ends Sunday, February 12.

The Awards will be presented at a dinner on February 18 at the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. During the awards the highest honor of the CAS, the CAS Career Achievement Award, will be presented to Production Mixer John Pritchett, CAS and the CAS Filmmaker Award will be given to Jon Favreau.

Motion Picture – Live Action

“Doctor Strange”

Production Mixer – John Midgley, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Johnson

Re-recording Mixer –Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Hacksaw Ridge”

Production Mixer – Peter Grace

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy Wright

Re-recording Mixer – Robert Mackenzie

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – Diego Ruiz

Foley Mixer – Alex Francis

Summit Entertainment

“La La Land”

Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee

Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – James Ashwill

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

ADR Mixer – Nick Cray

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

“Sully”

Production Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia

Re-recording Mixer – John Reitz

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer – Bobby Fernandez

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – James Ashwill

Motion Picture – Animated

“Finding Dory”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Chau

Re-recording Mixer – Tim LeBlanc

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Disney

“Moana”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“The Secret Life of Pets”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Accord

Scoring Mixer – Frank Wolf

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

“Zootopia”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Motion Picture – Documentary



“13th”

Re-recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins

“Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words”

Re-recording Mixer – Mark Fragstein

Re-recording Mixer – Marvin Keil

Re-recording Mixer – Armelle Mahé

“Gleason”

Re-recording Mixer – Mark A. Rozett, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – James Scullion

ESPN

“O.J.: Made in America”

Re-recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

Re-recording Mixer – Eric Di Stefano

“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”

Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre

Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin

Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horner

Television Movie or Mini-Series

“11.22.63: The Rabbit Hole”

Production Mixer – John J. Thomson

Re-recording Mixer – Pete Elia, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Roache, CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

Production Mixer – Adrian Bell

Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret

Netflix

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Production Mixer – John Mooney, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargoroff

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS

Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt

“The Night Manager: Episode 1”

Production Mixer –Aitor Berenguer

Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Production Mixer – John Bauman

Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CA

S ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer –John Guentner

Television Series – 1 Hour

“Better Call Saul: Klick”

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres

HBO

“Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

ADR Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

“Mr. Robot: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx”

Production Mixer – William Sarokin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS

ADR Mixer – Beaux Nyguard

Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

“Stranger Things”: Episode 7 “The Bath Tub”

Production Mixer – Chris Durfy, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett

Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer – John Guentner

“Westworld: The Original”

Production Mixer – John Pritchett, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Keith Rogers, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Scott Weber

ADR Mixer – Mark Kondracki

Foley Mixer – Geordy Sincavage

Television Series – 1/2 Hour

“blackish: God”

Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple

“Modern Family: The Storm”

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS

“Silicon Valley: Daily Active Users”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

“Transparent: Exciting and New”

Production Mixer – Sam Hamer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’addario

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Gegan

“Veep: Congressional Ball”

Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series and Specials

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Hanoi)”

Re-Recording Mixer — Benny Mouthon, CAS

“Deadliest Catch: The Widowmaker (Part 1)”

Re-Recording Mixer — Bob Bronow, CAS

“Grease Live!”

Production Mixer – J. Mark King

Music Mixer – Bill Dawes

Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston

Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Mungula

“Mars: Novo Mundo”

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett, CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”

Re-Recording Mixer – Rich Cutler

