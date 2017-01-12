Cinema Eye Honors Unveils Winners of 2017 Awards (Updating Live)

"I Am Not Your Negro" and "O.J.: Made in America" lead the pack with five nominations each, but "Cameraperson" and "Fire at Sea" aren't far behind.

Awards season keeps ticking right along, but tonight’s Cinema Eye Honors promise at least a tiny respite from narrative-based filmmaking, as the New York City-set ceremony is all about honoring the best in the year’s documentary filmmaking.

Nominations are lead by Raoul Peck’s “I Am Not Your Negro” and Ezra Edelman’s “O.J.: Made in America,” each pulling in five nominations apiece, though Kirsten Johnson’s “Cameraperson” and Gianfranco Rosi’s “Fire at Sea” aren’t far behind, with four nominations each.

A total of 37 features and five shorts are in contention at tonight’s ceremony, which “Hoop Dreams” director Steve James will host from the Museum of the Moving Image, kicking off at 8PM.

We’ll be updating all the results live, with winners demarcated below in bold.

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

“Cameraperson” (Kirsten Johnson)

“Fire at Sea” (Gianfranco Rosi)

“I Am Not Your Negro” (Raoul Peck)

“O.J.: Made in America” (Ezra Edelman)

“Weiner” (Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg)

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Kirsten Johnson, “Cameraperson”

Gianfranco Rosi, “Fire at Sea”

Raoul Peck, “I Am Not Your Negro”

Robert Greene, “Kate Plays Christine”

Ezra Edelman, “O.J.: Made in America”

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Nels Bangerter, “Cameraperson”

Clay Tweel, “Gleason”

Alexandra Strauss, “I Am Not Your Negro”

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma and Ben Sozanski, “O.J.: Made in America

Eli Despres, “Weiner”

Outstanding Achievement in Production

Stacey Reiss, Sharon Chang and Otto Bell, “The Eagle Huntress”

Donatello Palermo, Gianfranco Rosi, Serge Lalou and Camille Laemmlé, “Fire at Sea”

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, “O.J.: Made in America”

Carthew Neal, “Tickled”

Marc Shmuger and Alex Gibney, “Zero Days”

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Michal Marczak and Maciej Twardowski, “All These Sleepless Nights”

Kirsten Johnson, “Cameraperson”

Jarred Alterman, “Contemporary Color”

Simon Niblett, “The Eagle Huntress”

Gianfranco Rosi, “Fire at Sea”

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television

“Happy Valley” (Amir Bar-Lev)

“Heroin: Cape Cod, USA” (Steven Okazaki)

“How to Dance in Ohio” (Alexandra Shiva

“Making a Murderer” (Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos)

“Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures “Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato”

“My Beautiful Broken Brain” (Sophie Robinson and Lotje Sodderland”)

Audience Choice Prize

“Gleason” (Clay Tweel)

“I Am Not Your Negro” (Raoul Peck)

Life, Animated (Roger Ross Williams)

“Miss Sharon Jones!” (Barbara Kopple)

“Mr. Gaga” (Tomer Heymann)

“Presenting Princess Shaw” (Ido Haar)

“Sonita” (Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami)

“Tickled” (David Farrier and Dylan Reeve)

“Tower” (Keith Maitland)

“Weiner” (Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg)

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

Craig Atkinson, “Do Not Resist”

Otto Bell, “The Eagle Huntress”

Jessica Edwards, “Mavis!”

Nanfu Wang, “Hooligan Sparrow”

David Farrier and Dylan Reeve, “Tickled”

Heidi Brandenburg and Mathew Orzel, “When Two Worlds Collide”

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

Lubomir Grzelak, “All These Sleepless Nights”

Nominees to be Determined, “Contemporary Color”

Alexei Aigui, “I Am Not Your Negro”

Alex Lu, “In the Pursuit of Silence”

Gary Lionelli, “O.J.: Made in America”

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation

Chris Kirk and Syd Garon, “Author: The JT Leroy Story”

Philippe Sonrier and Suzie Cimato, “Life, Animated”

Nominees to be Determined, “Nuts!”

Craig Staggs and Keith Maitland, “Tower”

Nominees to be Determined, “Zero Days”

Spotlight Award

“All this Panic” (Jenny Gage)

“Among the Believers” (Hemal Trivedi and Mohammed Ali Naqvi)

“Dead Slow Ahead” (Mauro Herce)

“The Land of the Enlightened” (Pieter-Jan De Pue)

“The Pearl” (Jessica Dimmock and Christopher LaMarca)

“Les Sauteurs (Those Who Jump)” (Estephan Wagner and Moritz Siebert)

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

“Bacon and God’s Wrath” (Sol Friedman)

“Extremis” (Dan Krauss)

“La Laguna: (Aaron Schock)

“My Aleppo” (Melissa Langer)

“Peace in the Valley” (Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher)

