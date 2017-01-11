Cinematographers Guild Nominates Oscar Frontrunners ‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight’

Veteran Rodrigo Prieto ("Silence") joins four first-time American Society of Cinematographers nominees.

The American Society of Cinematographers nominees for the 31st annual ASC Awards (February 4) boost Oscar frontrunners “La La Land” and “Moonlight” as well as Rodrigo Prieto’s 35 mm work on “Silence,” Greig Fraser’s “Lion” and “Arrival,” whose cinematographer Bradford Young would be the first African-American Oscar nominee.

“Arrival,” “La La Land” and “Lion” also landed BAFTA nods.

Left out by the ASC but still vying for Oscar nominations are Charlotte Bruus Christensen (“Fences”), Roger Deakins (“Hail, Caesar!”), Stephane Fontaine (“Jackie”), Jody Lee Lipes (“Manchester By the Sea”), Seamus McGarvey (“Nocturnal Animals”), Giles Nuttgens (“Hell or High Water”) and Mandy Walker (“Hidden Figures”).

The ASC nominees below are all first-timers except for third-timer Prieto, who was also nominated “Frida” (2002) and “Brokeback Mountain” (2005). All other nominees this year are first-time contenders (see my Oscar predictions in this category):

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Lion”

James Laxton for “Moonlight”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “Silence”

Linus Sandgren, FSF for “La La Land”

Bradford Young, ASC for “Arrival”

Last year “The Revenant” DP Emmanuel Lubezki took home the ASC Award and the Oscar.

Contenders for the “indie” Spotlight Award for features shown in international festivals or in limited theatrical release are:

Lol Crawley, BSC for “Childhood of a Leader”

Gorka Gomez Andreu, AEC for “House of Others”

Ernesto Pardo for “Tempestad”

Juliette van Dormael for “Mon Ange (My Angel)”