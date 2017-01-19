‘City of Tiny Lights’ Trailer: Riz Ahmed Searches For Missing Girl in Pete Travis’ Modern Noir

“Penny Dreadful” actress Billie Piper, Cush Jumbo and Roshan Seth co-star.

Riz Ahmed first made waves in Michael Winterbottom’s “The Road to Guantanamo,” but his Hollywood claim to fame was in last year’s HBO crime drama “The Night Of,” which earned him a Golden Globe and SAG nomination.

Now, after starring in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Ahmed is returning to theaters in “City of Tiny Lights,” directed by “Dredd” helmer Pete Travis. Set in West London, the story is co-written by Patrick Neate and is based on his novel of the same name. Described as a “unique portrait of contemporary London as a teeming multicultural metropolis where nothing is as it seems,” it follows the actor as Tommy Akhtar, a London detective who goes searching for a missing girl after a high-class prostitute seeks his help.

The modern noir also co-stars “Penny Dreadful” actress Billie Piper as Shelley, Tommy’s long-lost love, as well as Cush Jumbo and Roshan Seth.

READ MORE: ‘Rogue One’ Star Riz Ahmed On Why His Diverse ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Is a ‘Different Kind’ of Franchise Film

The movie was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, where Ahmed told TheWrap that the film “taps into the contemporary culture of London.” Adding, “It draws on classic styles of storytelling and morality-telling while still being the classic film noir … It’s a unique film, with a mixture of tone, and the world that it shows is one that we don’t see a lot.”

“City of Tiny Lights” will be released in UK cinemas on April 7. There is currently no US distributor. Check out the trailer below:

