Claire Foy Wins Best Actress in a TV Drama for ‘The Crown’ at the 2017 Golden Globes

Claire Foy won for "The Crown," the actress' first win and first nomination over the course of her career.

Claire Foy won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. The win is her first and the first of the night for “The Crown.” Shortly after, “The Crown” won Best TV Drama, making it a two-time winner on the night.

Foy earned rave reviews for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s ambitious (and expensive) period drama. Many predicted it would be a strong awards contender for both Foy and the series as a whole. Watch her speech below:

Round of applause for Claire Foy, #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama! pic.twitter.com/cle39dIncU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

The nominees included Caitriona Balfe for “Outlander” (who was nominated last year), Keri Russell for “The Americans” (who won in 1999 for “Felicity” and had not been nominated again until this year), Winona Ryder for “Stranger Things” (who won a Golden Globe for “The Age of Innocence” in 1994), and Evan Rachel Wood for “Westworld” (previously nominated for “Mildred Pierce” and “Thirteen”).

The 74th Annual Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, were presented Sunday, January 8, during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

