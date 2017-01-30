Claire Foy Wins SAG Award for Female Actor in Drama Series

She won for playing a young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's "The Crown."

All hail the queen!

Claire Foy won the Best Actress in a Drama at the SAG Awards on Sunday night for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s biopic series “The Crown.” The regal drama traces the early days of the monarch’s reign from her wedding in 1947 to the events in 1955 in Season 1. The series is expected to span 60 episodes over six seasons to catch up to the events of present day.

In her acceptance speech, Foy by saying that she was still high from her castmate John Lithgow’s win for playing Winston Churchill in “The Crown.” She kept her speech short and sweet (after the SAGs backstage gave a reminder to winners to keep their speeches to under 45 seconds). She also singled out Matt Smith, who plays the queen’s husband Prince Philip for not only being a talented actor, but also her friend. “Thank you for making this job a joy,” she said.

Foy is already a critical darling and earned herself a Best Actress Golden Globe for the role earlier this year. She and her castmates are also nominated in the SAG Best Drama Ensemble category.

Foy beat out returning nominee Robin Wright for “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things” vote-splitters Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown and “Westworld’s” Thandie Newton.

