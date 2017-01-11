‘Claire in Motion’ Exclusive Clip: Betsy Brandt Stars as a Desperate Woman Searching For Her Missing Husband

The film will be available in limited release and on VOD on January 13.

After co-starring in “Breaking Bad,” actress Betsy Brandt has stayed in the spotlight with a host of TV projects, including a starring role in the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces,” as well as a new missing person drama “Claire in Motion.” Brandt stars as Claire who hasn’t given up on searching for her missing husband despite her son’s doubts and the police closing their investigation. Soon, Claire discovers troubling secrets about her husband, including a mysterious graduate student with whom he had formed a close bond, and starts to loser her grip on her own identity. The film co-stars Anna Margaret Hollyman (“Sleeping with Other People”), Chris Beetem (“Black Hawk Down”) and Sakina Jaffrey (“Mr. Robot”). Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film is written and directed by Annie J. Howell and Lisa Robinson. They previously collaborated on the film “Small, Beautifully Moving Parts,” about a pregnant tech whiz who searches for her estranged mother in order to quell her anxiety.

“Claire in Motion” premiered at last year’s South by Southwest Film Festival. It also screened at the Seattle International Film Festival and the Nantucket Film Festival. It will be available in limited release and on VOD on January 13, courtesy of Breaking Glass Pictures.

