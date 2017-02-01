‘Claws’ Trailer: Niecy Nash Stars in TNT’s Nail Salon Murder Drama

The TNT dramedy from executive producer Rashida Jones premieres in the summer.

TNT has released the first trailer for its upcoming original series “Claws,” executive produced by Rashida Jones. Actress and comedian Niecy Nash stars as the lead character. The hour-long dramedy follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures.

Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Jack Kesy, Karrueche Tran, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris complete the cast of the show, which is described by TNT as a “midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness.”

At the center of the story is salon owner Desna (Nash), who lives with and cares for her mentally ill twin brother, Dean (Perrineau). Desna’s staff includes best friend Jennifer (Lyon), a now sober ex-party girl raising two children from previous relationships; Quiet Ann (Reyes), Desna’s enigmatic driver who also provides security for the salon; Polly (Preston), a mild-mannered preppy woman who recently served time in prison for identity theft; and Virginia (Tran), who makes no effort to hide her boredom and impatience with her job.

Adding chaos to the Nail Artisan mix is Roller (Kesy), who runs a barely legal pain clinic and uses Desna’s nail salon to launder the obscene profits; Bryce (Rankin), Jennifer’s husband who is also newly sober and trying to stay legit by working as an abundance coach; and Dr. Ken Brickman (Antoon), a bona fide doctor at a decidedly un-bona fide and illegal drug clinic.

The first 10-episode season of “Claws” premieres this summer on TNT. Check out the trailer below.

