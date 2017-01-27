Clive Owen Stars as an Enigmatic Bartender in Paolo Sorrentino’s Stylish Short Film ‘Killer in Red’

The noir film is an ad for the alcoholic liqueur Campari.

Paolo Sorrentino has been making buzz with his HBO series “The Young Pope,” a provocative yet satisfyingly rich drama like no other. Now, the filmmaker returns behind the camera in the noir short film “Killer in Red.”

Starting Clive Owen, the project is an extended ad for the alcoholic liqueur Campari, written by Sorrentino and based on an original story by J. Walter Thompson.

“Killer in Red” begins with a bartender making a cocktail when Owen, who is always late and “looks like a lot of people,” walks into the empty bar looking for a woman. While he waits for her, the man pours him a drink and tells him a story about his old bartender teacher, Floyd (Owen), who used to craft cocktails explicitly for people.

As Floyd’s story unfolds, viewers are taken back to a visually appealing ’80s-era disco and meet the “Killer in Red,” a strikingly beautiful woman (Caroline Tillette) who’s married to a Hollywood producer. The tale continues as her unfaithful husband finds a new lady, leaving her to chat with Floyd, and as things unravel, a murder takes place.

Tim Ahern, Linda Messerklinger, Tom Ashley, Steve Osborne, Emily M. Bruhn and Denise Capezza co-star.

The actor seems to have a knack for promoting luxury products in short films, he recently reprised his role of The Driver in Neill Blomkamp’s BMW’s “The Escape.” As for his latest film, we can say he definitely pulls off the role of an enigmatic bartender.

Check out “Killer in Red” below:

