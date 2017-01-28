Coen Brothers Enlist Peter Fonda to Star in Their ‘Wild’ Mercedes Super Bowl Ad – Watch

The "Easy Rider" tribute is the Coens' first Super Bowl commercial in 15 years.

Peter Fonda ditches the Harley-Davidson for a Mercedes AMG GT-Roadster in a new Super Bowl spot directed by Ethan and Joel Coen.

A 30-second version of the spot is set to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI on February 5. We’ve got your first look below at the full minute version.

READ MORE: Adam Driver To Star In Live Super Bowl Commercial For Snickers — Watch Previews

The commercial kicks off with an aging biker eyeing the jukebox, where just one song is available: Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” – made famous, of course, by Fonda and Dennis Hopper’s 1969 classic film “Easy Rider.” (The camera even pans to a shot of an “Easy Rider” poster, like the one above.)

The bikers in this bar, however, don’t exactly exude the same cool as Fonda and Hopper did nearly 50 years ago. Eventually, a younger patron barges in and announces that their bikes are being blocked. The culprit? Yep, Fonda, driving his Mercedes.

“Nice rides,” he tells the crowd. “Still looking good!” exclaims a woman standing among the bikers.

READ MORE: Being John Malkovich Is Pretty Frustrating in This Super Bowl Ad — Watch

The Coen Brothers directed the spot, dubbed “Easy Driver.” The filmmakers are no stranger to the Super Bowl; their past commercials include a 2002 Super Bowl ad for H&R Block. (They also once did a Super Bowl ad for Honda.)

Coincidentally, the Coens also once directed an ad for the Gap featuring Hopper and Christina Ricci.

The Coens worked on the “Easy Driver” commercial with ad agencies Antoni and Merkley + Partners. Here’s the spot:

The Super Bowl airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5 on Fox.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.