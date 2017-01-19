‘Colossal’ Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway Accidentally Terrorizes Millions in Nacho Vigalondo’s Monster Movie

A woman discovers that her movements are connected to a beast terrorizing South Korea.

Anne Hathaway’s upcoming film “Colossal” is something different for the Oscar-winning actress. As someone who has taken on a variety of roles, her latest one is of an alcoholic named Gloria who finds out that her movements are controlling a giant monster terrorizing South Korea. Entertainment Weekly has shared the first teaser trailer for the sci-fi, action film, which is just as wacky as it sounds.

Written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the film also co-stars Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis, Austin Stowell, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Hathaway previously explained that she took on the role of Gloria for her 16-year-old self. “I would have loved this movie and felt so cool knowing it existed,” she said, calling it the “sci-fi companion” to “Rachel Getting Married.”

The movie had its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, where the actress confirmed her belief that moviegoers would embrace the picture and its untraditional ways.

“This movie doesn’t have a clear genre, and I think the audience trusted that and understood that it’s okay to laugh and go to a more emotional, powerful place,” she said during an interview at the festival. “They don’t negate each other.”

In his B+ review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called the film “a hilarious monster movie” that “wrestles its absurd premise into a clever and frequently hilarious riff on moody young adults trapped by their insecurities.”

“Colossal” will screen this week at the Sundance Film Festival and arrive in theaters on April 7, via NEON. Check out the teaser below:

