Conan O’Brien Brings out the Silly Side of ‘Arrival’ — Watch

He's never seen a sci-fi film with this much product placement and jazz scatting.

Denis Villeneuve’s “Arrival” is a mysterious sci-fi film in which Amy Adams portrays esteemed linguist Louise Banks. Set in the aftermath of an alien invasion, the government brings her in to attempt to decipher their language and figure out their intent on Earth.

In a recent episode of Conan O’Brien’s TBS show, the talk show host called the film “intimate” and “very tasteful.” Yet, he thought it was so disappointing to see the producers “occasionally stoop to some pretty crass product placement.”

The comment made is a joke, as he then goes on to show a clip of the film in where Adams holds a sign that says “hungry” and tries to talk to an alien. The scene then cuts to a shot where the alien shapes itself into a Papa John’s Pizza logo.

“Pizza, chicken pizza,” says Adams, pointing to Jeremy Renner and adding, “he loves cheese sticks.”

“I hate to harp on this movie but that was not the only problem with the film,” O’Brien continues and shows another clip that “completely took him out of the film.”

The scene features Forest Whitaker sharing a top-secret recording of the extraterrestrials speaking. As Adams listens to the audio, audiences hear jazz scatting and see her perplexed face.

“Arrival” is currently nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film, as well as Adams, received praise from critics throughout its festival run, also earning two Golden Globe and nine BAFTA Award nominations, among other accolades.

Check out the Conan O’Brien “Arrival” video, which brings out the silly side of the movie, below.

