‘Conan’ Will Switch From a Nightly Talk Show to a Weekly Format

Team Coco has another battle to fight. Conan O’Brien will soon be a weekly presence on late-night TV rather than a nightly one, reports TheWrap. No news yet on when the switch will happen, but TBS has plans to turn “Conan” into a once-a-week show — the latest in a series of transitions for the talk-show host over the last several years.

Turner CEO John Martin informed TheWrap of the development, noting that the show has fared better both creatively and in terms of rating when traveling to such locales as Cuba, Berlin and South Korea; presumably the new format will allow for that sort of move more often. Martin also cites the success of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” another TBS show that airs weekly, and the crowded nature of late night in general.

“Conan” has been airing Monday through Thursday since late 2010. Prior to that, Conan hosted “The Tonight Show” for seven months and “Late Night” for 16 years.

