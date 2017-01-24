You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Constance Wu Slams Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nomination: ‘In Acting, Human Life Matters’

The "Fresh Off the Boat" star voiced her disapproval in a series of tweets.

31 mins ago

Constance Wu

Constance Wu

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

As is custom, the internet is currently abuzz with reactions to the just-announced Academy Award nominations. Striking a different tone than most is “Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu, who takes issue with Casey Affleck’s Best Actor nod for his role in Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea.” The actor was sued for sexual harassment in 2010, eventually settling out of court.

READ MORE: Full 2017 Oscar Nominations List: ‘La La Land’ Ties All-Time Record With 14 Nominations

“Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity,human integrity!Bc poor kid rly needs the help!” she tweeted. Wu compares Affleck’s nomination to Donald Trump’s election in a longer post, writing that the actor is “running for an award that honors a craft whose purpose is examining the dignity of the human experience & young women are deeply human. The absence of awards doesn’t diminish a great performance.”

READ MORE: ‘A Ghost Story’ Review: Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara Star in David Lowery’s Best Movie

“I know it’s just an award but I guess I’m in this career, not for awards, but because the treatment of human life matters to me,” she continues. “So I stand the fuck up for it.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad