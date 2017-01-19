Content Media Acquires ‘Legion of Brothers’ for International Distribution — Sundance 2017

Greg Barker's documentary about Special Forces troops deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 premieres on January 21 as a part of Sundance's Documentary Premieres section.

Content Media Corporation has acquired the international distribution rights to the documentary “Legion of Brothers,” which premieres Saturday, January 21 in the Sundance Film Festival’s Documentary Premiers section. Directed by Greg Barker (“Manhunt”) and produced by CNN Films and Passion Pictures, the doc’s domestic theatrical and streaming rights are still available. CNN retains U.S. broadcast rights.

The film was produced by John Battsek, Barker, Peter Bergen, Tresha Mabile and executive produced by Amy Entelis and Vinnie Malhotra,

“Legion of Brothers” centers on the fewer than one hundred Special Forces troops deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 for a secret war initiated by the U.S. government. The troops fought against the Taliban and al-Qaeda, driving both out of power before the end of 2001, with few casualties despite not having conventional, large-scale military operations. Barker tells the little-known story by drawing on access to several Green Berets who participated in the covert missions.

“We were immediately struck by the emotional power of Greg’s film,” Jamie Carmichael, president of film at Content Media, said in a statement. “We know that there’s a tremendous level of interest in all things ‘special forces’ and this film delivers all of the insider military info you could hope for – but what is surprising is the level of emotion these extraordinary men show.”

After its Sundance premiere, the documentary will be presented to international distributors at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The acquisition of “Legion of Brothers” was negotiated by Stacey Wolf, vice president for business affairs for CNN, and Libby D’Arcy, vice president of business affairs for Content Media Corporation.

