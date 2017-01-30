‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’: Rachel Bloom’s ‘Period Sex’ Music Video Finally Makes It Online

The video was considered "too dirty to air on TV" by the series' creator.

On this past season of The CW’s musical romance series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” co-creator and star Rachel Bloom has teased a song entitled “Period Sex,” but every time someone tries to sing it, they get abruptly cut off by another character. Bloom eventually took to Twitter and said that the full version of the song was “too dirty to air on TV” so it will only be released online. Last Friday, Bloom finally released the full “Period Sex” music video on her YouTube channel. It features lyrics like “Think of it as Mother Nature’s juice cleanse” and “If you’re grossed out, let’s pretend it’s cherry lube.” Watch the video below.

READ MORE: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star and Showrunner Explain How Greg’s Heartbreaking ‘Shitshow’ Will Change the Show

One more thing: the full version of “Period Sex” is too dirty to air on tv so it will be online-only. #CrazyExGirlfriend — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 14, 2017

Co-created by Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, the series premiered in October, 2015. Over the past two season, it has racked up widespread critical acclaim. Last year, Bloom received a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her performance. The series was also nominated for four Emmys last year and won two for Outstanding Choreography and for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series. The CW has renewed the series for a third season.

READ MORE: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Showrunner: Rebecca’s Delusions, Her Men and Even Boba Evolve in Season 2

The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” second season finale will air on February 3 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.