‘Cult of Chucky’ Trailer: Reacquaint Yourself with Everyone’s Favorite Killer Doll

Six films and nearly 30 years later, Chucky is still going strong — so strong, in fact, that the “Child’s Play” movies aren’t even called that anymore. This year’s upcoming “Cult of Chucky” is the fourth consecutive film in the horror franchise to drop the original title entirely, and a new trailer for it works as a reminder of the killer doll’s murderous exploits. Watch it below.

Brad Dourif once again voices the title character, a serial killer whose soul is trapped inside a doll; his homicidal tendencies survived the transition even if his body did not. Here’s the premise: “Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all.”

Don Mancini returns to the director’s chair for the third time in a row with “Cult of Chucky”; he also co-wrote the original and has since penned every installment on his lonesome. Jennifer Tilly is likewise set to reprise her role for the film, which is due in theaters later this year.

