Damien Chazelle Wins Best Director Golden Globe For ‘La La Land’

"La La Land" emerged as a big winner at the Golden Globes, taking awards including Best Screenplay and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling.

Damien Chazelle won the Golden Globe for Best Director on Sunday for his musical “La La Land.” The film emerged as the big winner at the Golden Globes, taking categories including Best Screenplay, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling, Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

READ MORE: 2017 Golden Globes Live Blog: Follow Along as IndieWire Riffs on the Most Entertaining Awards Ceremony of the Year

“I’m in a daze now officially,” Chazelle said after accepting the award. “I do want to thank some of the key people who actually were with me on set making this movie because this was not an easy movie to put together — my choreographer Mandy Moore, my cinematographer Linus Sandgren, my editor Tom Cross, my production designer David Wasco. I also want to give a special shout out to my first AD Peter Kohn who helped me shut down a free way to shoot a big dance number in the middle of a heatwave, so thank you, Peter. And last but not least I want to thank my family — my parents back home in New Jersey who I think are watching…for supporting me and believing me when I told you I wanted to make movies when I was like three years old.”

READ MORE: Golden Globes Red Carpet: TV Stars Photos

The other nominees in the category were Tom Ford for “Nocturnal Animals,” Mel Gibson for “Hacksaw Ridge,” Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight” and Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester By The Sea.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.