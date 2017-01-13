Danny Trejo Documentary to Chronicle His Life After Prison and Rise to Fame

The film will be directed by "Ice Guardians" helmer Brett Harvey.

Danny Trejo’s life will soon be the subject of a new documentary titled “Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo.” Directed by Brett Harvey, the film will chronicle his tumultuous upbringings, from an early life of drugs, his time in prison, getting clean and his eventual rise to fame.

Trejo will give a a firsthand account of everything he faced in his past, to getting a second chance and changing his life, to becoming a movie star and giving back to the community.

“Today, Danny Trejo is temperate, benevolent and likely one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. But he wasn’t always this way”, said producer Adam Scorgie in a statement. “Growing up in the mean streets of Pacoima, California, he was raised and mentored by his uncle, a drug addict and armed robber. By the age of 12, he had tried heroin. By age 15, he was introduced to his first jail cell. At 23, he was sentenced to San Quentin for selling a $30,000 bag of heroin to an undercover agent.”

After being released from prison in 1969, Trejo started counseling teen drug addicts and working as a boxing coach. He soon found himself on the set of Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Runaway Train” (1985), where he was hired to train the film’s star, Eric Roberts, on how to box. Since then, he’s worked with greats like Quentin Tarantino, Antoine Fuqua, Michael Mann, Ivan Reitman and Robert Rodriguez.

His life was previously chronicled in the 2005 doc “Champion,” which included interviews with Dennis Hopper, Steve Buscemi and Antonio Banderas, among others.

Trejo recently completed filming “Death Race: Anarchy” and “Dead Again in Tombstone.” He’s also set to reprise his role of Machete in a second sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s cult classic.

“Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo” is currently in production in California and is eyeing a 2018 release.

