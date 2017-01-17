‘Dark Night’ Clip: Tim Sutton Takes on American Gun Culture In His Latest Sundance Film

The film premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival and will be released in New York on Friday, February 3.

On July 20, 2012, James Eagan Holmes entered a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado and opened fire during a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises,” killing 12 people and injuring 70 more. At the time, the Aurora massacre featured the largest number of casualties in a shooting in the United States and continued the neverending debate over gun control and gun violence in America. Now, four years later, Tim Sutton’s third film “Dark Night” tackles the massacre as well as the national gun culture. The film follows the lives of six strangers over the course of one day, the shooter included, as their lives intersect at a suburban movie theater which will become the site of a massacre. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. It later screened at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Lanterna Magica Award, as well as the Vienna Film Festival, AFI Fest and more. Out of Sundance, IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn gave it an A- and described it as a “gorgeous look at an American tragedy.”

“Dark Night” will be released in New York and San Francisco on February 3. It will then expand to New Orleans, Milwaukee and Philadelphia the following week, courtesy of Cinelicious Pics. For a full release schedule, check out the Cinelicious website.

