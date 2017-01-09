David Bowie Birthday Celebration: Gary Oldman, La Roux, Simon Le Bon and More Gather to Celebrate Rocker’s Life — Watch

Fans and friends of the dearly departed rock superstar gathered to pay tribute on what would have been his 70th birthday.

It’s been almost a year to the day since we lost David Bowie, but the rock icon and beloved creative force is still foremost in the minds of those who knew and loved him best. As Billboard reports, on Sunday evening, some of those people — including fans, friends and even former bandmates — gathered together to celebrate what would have been Bowie’s seventieth birthday for a three-hour charity concert at London’s Brixton Academy. It was an appropriately rocking and raucous event.

The show was hosted by actor (and close Bowie pal) Gary Oldman, who took the stage not only to emcee the event, but to rock out to a few of Bowie’s classics, including “Sorrow” and “The Man Who Sold the World.”

READ MORE: David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ Music Video Is a Posthumous Tribute to the Departed Space Oddity — Watch

Oldman was joined by other luminaries and performers, including La Roux, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, members of Spandau Ballet, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot, Mr. Hudson, the London Community Gospel Choir, guitarist Earl Slick, pianist Mark Garson and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey.

You can check out the full setlist from the show, according to NME, below:

“Dead Man Walking” – Gary Oldman

“Rebel Rebel” – Bernard Fowler

“Sorrow” – Gary Oldman and Joe Sumner

“Five Years” – Gaby Moreno

“Golden Years” – La Roux

“Lady Grinning Soul” – Holly Palmer

“The Man Who Sold The World” – Jeremy Little and Gary Oldman

“Diamond Dogs” – Bernard Fowler

“Life On Mars” – Tom Chaplin

“Wild Is The Wind” – Gaby Moreno

“Young Americans” – Gail Ann Dorsey & The London Community Gospel Choir

“Ashes To Ashes” – Angelo Moore

“Win” – Bernard Fowler & The London Community Gospel Choir

“All The Young Dudes” – Joe Elliot & The London Community Gospel Choir

“Fame” – Adrian Belew

“Fashion” – Alex Painter

“Sound And Vision” – Adrian Belew

“Changes” – Tony Hadley

“Rock And Roll Suicide” – Bernard Fowler

“Where Are We Now” – Holly Palmer

“Stay” – Bernard Fowler

“Aladdin Sane” – Gail Ann Dorsey

“Space Oddity” – Gail Ann Dorsey

“Starman” – Mr. Hudson

“D.J.”/”Boys Keep Swining” – Adrian Belew

“Ziggy Stardust” – Angelo Moore

“Moonage Daydream” – Angelo Moore

“Suffragette City” – Joe Elliot

“Heroes” – Bernard Fowler

READ MORE: David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’ Video Gets a New Remix from Original Director Mick Rock — Watch

ENCORE:

“Loving The Alien” – Catherine Russell

“Jean Genie” – Bernard Fowler

“Let’s Dance” – Simon Le Bon & The London Community Gospel Choir

“Under Pressure” – Joe Sumner, Catherine Russell & The London Community Gospel Choir

Check out a couple of videos from the event below, and head on over to Billboard to see the rest.

Bowie’s former bandmates will also perform later this month, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles and Tokyo, to honor the singer.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.