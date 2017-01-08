Back to IndieWire

David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ Music Video Is a Posthumous Tribute to the Departed Space Oddity — Watch

The surprise EP was released today, which would have been his 70th birthday.

1 min ago

“The Man Who Fell to Earth”

David Bowie may have left us, but his music has not — and, in a most pleasant surprise, some of his final recordings have been assembled in a new form. Today’s “No Plan” EP, which was released to coincide with what would have been the dearly departed musician/actor/space oddity’s 70th birthday, contains four songs that were originally part of the soundtrack to Bowie’s Broadway musical “Lazarus”: “Lazarus,” “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You.” Watch the new video for the title track below.

Taking place on a rainy night, the video features a series of TV windows in a display window that display the song’s lyrics:

 

“Here, there’s no music here

I’m lost in streams of sound

Here, am I nowhere now?

No plan

 

“Wherever I may go

Just where

Just there

I am

 

“All of the things that are my life

My desires

My beliefs

My moods

Here is my place without a plan”

 

After the first few words appear onscreen, the same thing happens in the video that happened whenever Bowie did just about anything: people are drawn to his energy and watch in rapt attention to see what he’ll do next.

