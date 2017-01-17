‘David Brent: Life on the Road’ Trailer: Ricky Gervais Brings Back Infamous ‘Office’ Character in Netflix Mockumentary

The rockumentary will premiere on the streaming service on February 10.

Ricky Gervais returns as his infamous “The Office” character David Brent in the upcoming Netflix mockumentary, “David Brent: Life on the Road,” to do what he does best: entertain.

Written, directed and starring Gervais, the film follows the former paper salesman as he tries to go on a self-funded tour with his band Foregone Conclusion. On the road is where he really comes alive and now a camera crew will catch up with Brent as he makes his dreams come true of becoming a rock star.

The trailer features many cringe-worthy scenes, painful humor and incidents where he puts the band in uncomfortable situations, including hitting a woman with a t-shirt gun.

“You think it’s painful to watch? I have to stand next to him,” says Dom Johnson (Ben Bailey Smith), the rapper in the band.

Viewers were first introduced to David Brent in the BBC series “The Office” in 2001. The show followed the lives of employees working at a paper company, with Brent as the manager of the branch. The series spawned the US version, starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott.

The “Life of the Road” was released overseas last year and was then acquired by the streaming service.

“David Brent: Life on the Road” premieres on February 10 on Netflix.

