David Cross Calls for Oscars Boycott ‘To Drive Trump Crazy’

"Just don't show up...It will have a HUGE impact," tweets the "W/ Bob & David" actor.

Many people in the entertainment industry are up in arms about President Donald Trump’s new executive order to close the nation’s border to refugees around the world and temporarily suspend immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries. “The Salesman” Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, whose movie is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category, is boycotting the ceremony in protest of the Muslim travel ban and now comedian and actor David Cross is also calling for a “full and complete boycott of the Oscars this year.”

“No one show up. Put your money where your mouth is Hollywood,” he tweeted Saturday morning. “I’m serious (regarding now-banned Iranian filmmaker). Everyone who’s tweeted, ‘Take a stand against Trump!’ NOW IS YOUR CHANCE. Do it.”

There really should be a FULL & COMPLETE boycott of the Oscars this year. No one show up. Put your money where your mouth is Hollywood. — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) January 28, 2017

“It would drive Trump crazy and it’s all anymore would talk about four decades. Think of the utter humiliation. The repudiation of all of Hollywood,” he added.

The “Arrested Development” actor continued by stating that a protest speech wouldn’t change a thing and that an Academy Awards boycott is “the only way to be effective.” When a Twitter user questioned his protest, Cross clarified that he’s not calling to cancel the awards show but boycott. “Just don’t show up. That is what I’m saying. [It] will have a HUGE impact.”

The idea may be farfetched, and his motives may only be to infuriate Trump, yet for Alidoosti boycotting the Oscars is her way of expressing how she thinks that “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist,” and she’s most likely not the only one who thinks that.

I'm serious (regarding now-banned Iranian filmmaker). Everyone who's tweeted, "Take a stand against Trump!", NOW IS YOUR CHANCE. Do it. https://t.co/VKUVomn0dh — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) January 28, 2017

It would drive Trump crazy & It's all anyone would talk about 4 decades. Think of the utter humiliation. The repudiation of all of Hollywood https://t.co/pPcU8Q7tii — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) January 28, 2017

None of this, "I'll go but make a protest speech" bullshit either. That won't change a thing. This is the only way to be effective. Do it!! https://t.co/5eLqY75CPd — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) January 28, 2017

Not *cancel*, but a BOYCOTT. Just don't show up. That is what I'm saying will have a HUGE impact. https://t.co/NzcMtikiYd — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) January 28, 2017

