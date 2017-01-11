‘Death Race 2050’ Exclusive Clip: Roger Corman Talks ‘Bigger’ Sequel to 1975 Cult Classic

The film takes place in a future where America is controlled by a corporate government that peddles violent virtual-reality entertainment to the masses.

In 1975, the world was first introduced to the Roger Corman-produced cult action film “Death Race 2000.” Directed by Paul Bartel and starring David Carradine (“Kill Bill: Volume 2”) and Sylvester Stallone (“Rocky”), the film follows a murderous Transcontinental Road Race in a dystopian American society. Over the years, it garnered cult acclaim and eventurally produced a remake in 2008 followed by two direct-to-DVD sequels.

But now Roger Corman is back with a direct sequel to the original 1975 film entitled “Death Race 2050.” The film takes place in the not-too-distant future where America is controlled by a corporate government that peddles violent virtual-reality entertainment to the masses. Each year they organize a Death Race, where drivers compete in a cross-country road race, scoring points for running down pedestrians and killing each other. It stars Manu Bennett (“The Hobbit”), Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange”), Burt Grinstead (“NCIS”), Marci Miller (“Viper”), Anessa Ramsey (Footloose) and more. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip featuring Corman, director G.J. Echternkamp and actress Folake Olowofoyeku (“The Beaver”) as they discuss the “bigger” sequel, explosions and driving a car like your life depends on it.

“Death Race 2050” will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on January 17, courtesy of Universal Studios Home Entertainment.

