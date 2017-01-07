‘Death Race 2050’ Red Band Trailer: Things Get Bloody in Roger Corman’s Post-Apocalyptic Racing Film

Directed by G.J. Echternkamp, the action flick stars Malcolm McDowell and Manu Bennett.

From cult icon Roger Corman comes the sensational, action-packed film “Death Race 2050,” sequel to his 1975 post-apocalyptic picture “Death Race 2000.” The red band trailer, which was recently released, features even more car crashes, explosions, blood and pedestrian fatalities.

Directed by G.J. Echternkamp, the film is set in the year 2050 when America is controlled by a powerful corporate government ruled by The Chairman (Malcom McDowell). The story follows the most violent event of the year, as drivers compete cross-country in a road race, scoring points for shamelessly running people over, as well as crashing each other off the road.

“Now this is all about freedom,” says The Chairman. “The freedom to sit on your big, fat ass all day and watch the single greatest sports event known to man. Welcome to the Death Race.”

Manu Bennett co-star as Frankenstein, the reigning champion of the race. Additional cast members include Marci Miller, Burt Grinstead, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Anessa Ramsey.

Corman, who has 56 directing credits under his name, is regarded as a legend in cinema history, producing over 400 projects in the course of his professional career. He first introduced the world to the cult action flick, “Death Race 2000,” in 1975 and later produced Paul W.S. Anderson’s 2008 version starring Jason Statham.

“Death Race 2050” will be released on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, and digital HD on January 17. Check out the new reb-band trailer below.

