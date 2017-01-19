‘Deidra & Laney Rob a Train’ Trailer: Two Teenage Sisters Scheme in Sundance-Bound Netflix Film

Directed by Sydney Freeland, the movie stars newcomers Ashleigh Murray and Rachel Crow.

Heading to Sundance next week is Sydney Freeland’s coming-of-age dramedy “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train,” starring newcomers Ashleigh Murray and Rachel Crow.

The movie follows Deidra, a whip-smart high school senior, and her younger sister Laney who, after their mother Marigold (Danielle Nicolet) is thrown in jail for a minor offense, hatch a plan to rob trains to get money and support their family. Things seem to be working out for them until a railroad detective (Tim Blake Nelson) starts sniffing around.

Written by Shelby Farrell, “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train” also co-stars Sasheer Zamata, David Sullivan, Missi Pyle, Arturo Castro, Brooke Markham and Sharon Lawrence.

Murray previously mentioned that she hopes the film helps audiences see that people can always get through hard times – just don’t break the law.

“It doesn’t matter what background you come from, it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are, you can survive,” Murray told Teen Vogue. “You can get through it, you can thrive and find whatever it is that you’re looking for. Whatever it is that you want to achieve, you absolutely can do it – you just have to apply yourself. Don’t break the law…Buckle down and make the right choices. Believe in yourself, and know that you’re strong enough to get through just about anything.”

The film is produced by Susan Cartsonis and Nick Moceri, with Randy Kiyan, Ian Bricke and Funa Maduka serving as executive producers.

“Deidra & Laney Rob a Train” is set to premiere at Sundanceon January 23, and will be available to stream on Netflix on March 17. Check out the trailer below:

