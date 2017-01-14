Zach Galifianakis Created a Gerrymandering Documentary Named ‘Democracy for Sale’ – Watch Clip

The film will be screened across North Carolina in January and February.

Zach Galifianakis’ documentary, “Democracy For Sale,” looks at how bad gerrymandering has gotten in his home state of North Carolina. The film was originally part of EPIX’s original docuseries “America Divided,” produced by Common, Norman Lear and Shonda Rhimes, which premiered back in September. Now, according to the News Observer, the doc will be screened across North Carolina in January and February.

In the film, the actor discusses the state’s transformed politics and, per the project’s website, “how the money of a few has come to dominate our democracy.”

A clip for the documentary shows Galifianakis talking with former Democratic North Carolina state senator Margaret Dickson about how the state’s districts have been changed.

“People feel like they’ve lost control of the process and in some ways they have,” she says in the video. “The redistricting is being done my people far away…I wish we could go back to the time when voters chose their legislators, instead of the legislators choosing their voters through the redistricting process.”

Per the documentary’s description, the project also “investigates allegations that the current state government was put in power by moneyed interests and has thus carried out a program that only benefits its backers: cuts to education, healthcare spending and environmental protection; lowering of taxes for the wealthy and corporations; and the passage of laws designed to roll back access to the ballot.”

