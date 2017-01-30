Denzel Washington Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Washington won for his role of Troy in “Fences."

Denzel Washington took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his work in “Fences” at the 2017 SAG Awards.

This is his first SAG Award after being nominated six times. He dedicated his win to “the guys who don’t get noticed.”

“Fellas, here we are,” he said, adding. “And one last thing, two, Viola Davis.”

Watch his entire speech below:

Denzel Washington dedicates his award to "the guys who don't get recognized" (and Viola Davis) https://t.co/GbdAsb8jYb #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/03nL3WeBec — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

Also nominated in the category were Casey Affleck for his performance in “Manchester by the Sea,” Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge,” Ryan Gosling for “La La Land” and Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic.”

Last year’s trophy went to Leonardo DiCaprio for his role of Hugh Glass in “The Revenant,” with Eddie Redmayne winning the year before for “The Theory of Everything.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTR were hosted Sunday, January 29 in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony recognizes outstanding performances in film and primetime television in 2016 as chosen by all active SAG members.

