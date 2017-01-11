DGA Nominations Boost Oscar Documentary Contenders

Three Oscar short-list documentaries have landed both DGA and PGA nominations: "The Eagle Huntress," "Life, Animated" and "O.J.: Made in America."

The five nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2016 are all on the Oscar shortlist of 15.

Getting a boost as Oscar documentary branch voters fill out their ballots this week are six first-time nominees:

Otto Bell “The Eagle Huntress” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Ezra Edelman “O.J.: Made in America” (ESPN Films)

John Kriegman & Elyse Steinberg “Weiner” (Sundance Selects)

Raoul Peck “I Am Not Your Negro” (Magnolia Pictures)

Roger Ross Williams “Life, Animated” (The Orchard)

