‘Dim the Fluorescents’ Exclusive Clip: Slamdance Comedy Offers a Wacky Lesson in Workplace Safety — Watch

Ladders are not your friend. Safety is.

Turns out, the entertainment industry is a tough one to break into — sorry for blowing your mind right now — but Canadian filmmaker Daniel Warth takes that tired old chestnut and turns it into something very fresh and funny with his Slamdance premiere “Dim the Fluorescents.”

READ MORE: Slamdance Film Festival Announces 2017 Lineup: ‘Aerotropolis,’ ‘The Children Send Their Regards’ and More

The film centers on aspiring actress Audrey (Claire Armstrong) and her struggling playwright pal Lillian (Naomi Skwarna) as they attempt to support themselves while also keeping up with their creative impulses. The pair land on weird in-between solution: starring in corporate role-playing demonstrations.

“Dim the Fluorescents” follows the duo after they land their most lucrative gig, thanks to a massive hotel conference that pushes the ladies to launch their most ambitious production yet, and one that could ultimately tear them apart and upend their respectable little careers.

READ MORE: ‘Suck It Up’ Trailer: Two Grief-Stricken BFFs Go On An Unexpected Road Trip in Slamdance Premiere — Watch

In our exclusive clip from the film, Audrey and Lillian turn their attentions to a very special skit about workplace safety. Theatrics? Oh, they are there in spades. Check it out below.

To find out more about the film’s screenings at Slamdance, check out its official page right here.

This year’s Slamdance Film Festival runs January 20 – 26 in Park City, Utah.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.