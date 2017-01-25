‘Discreet’ Exclusive Poster: An Eccentric Drifter Returns Home To Exact Revenge Against His Childhood Abuser

The film will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, which runs from February 9 through 19.

In the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, there was a sharp national focus on modern masculinity and how it’s supposedly threatened by rising forces in identity politics. Travis Mathews explores that idea in his new film ‘Discreet,” about an eccentric drifter who returns home after years in hiding to discover that his childhood abuser is still alive. Soon he plots his revenge while he navigates an uncomfortable landscape. Check out an exclusive poster for the film below.

“‘Discreet’ began as a moody cautionary tale,” says Mathews, “a nightmare warning to what discretion — in its many forms — might bring. Over [the summer of 2015], then into 2016, crystallizing with the US presidential election, it became increasingly clear that the monster built from years of fear mongering was no longer under anyone’s control. Unhinged, it would answer to no one, listening only to the echoes of violence in its head, accelerating a dark vision for the future.”

Mathews is best known for co-directing the docufiction film “Interior. Leather Bar.” with James Franco. It followed Franco and Mathews as they worked on a project which reimagines and attempts to recreate the 40 minutes of deleted and lost sexually explicit footage from William Friedkin’s 1980 film “Cruising.” Mathews also directed the 2012 feature film “I Want Your Love,” about a group of gay San Francisco friends, which was called “a bold film with rare insight in to the uncensored lives of a generation of gay men” by filmmaker Andrew Haigh.

“Discreet” will premiere at Berlinale 2017, which runs from February 9 through 19 in Berlin, Germany.

