‘Do It Or Die’ Exclusive Clip: The True Story of the Kidnapping of Palm Springs Socialite Elaine Chaddick

The film is the feature-length directorial debut by the 86-year-old Jorn Winther.

Local Palm Springs production companies — a collaboration between Made for Nothing Productions, LLC, Blue Moxie, Creative Monster and Jorn Winther Productions — are pleased to announce that “Do It Or Die” will have its world premiere at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Directed by 86 year-old Jorn Winther, the film is based on a true story: the brutal kidnapping of Palm Springs socialite and philanthropist Elaine Chaddick (Denise DuBarry) in 1979. Elaine fights to stay alive out in the hot desert, using all her people skills to prevent her sociopathic kidnapper Bobby Ray Robbins (Andrew McGuiness) from killing her – and FBI agent Herb Clough (David Naughton) assigned to her case racing against the clock to find her and bring down her kidnapper. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below featuring the beginning of Chaddick’s kidnapping.

Winther is best known for creating the long-running TV magazine series “20/20.” He also directed the famous Frost/Nixon interview, as well as many hours of daytime dramas including “General Hospital,” “All My Children,” “One Life to Live” and “Another World.” This is Winther’s first feature.

“It is an important movie considering the many shootings we are currently experiencing by mentally disturbed people,” says Winther. “Bobby Ray, a Vietnam veteran, was one of those people.”

The 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival runs from January 2 through the 16. “Do It Or Die” premieres Wednesday, January 4 at the Annenberg Theatre, at 4:30 p.m PT.

