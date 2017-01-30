‘Doctor Who’: Peter Capaldi Stepping Down as the Doctor Following This Year’s Christmas Special

Showrunner Steven Moffat will also be departing.

A little more than three years after first taking on the role, Peter Capaldi has announced that he will soon step down as Doctor Who in the long-running BBC series of the same name. He first appeared as the iconic sci-fi character in a cameo for the show’s 50th anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor.” Capaldi took over for Matt Smith, who played the Doctor from 2010 – 2013.

READ MORE: ‘Doctor Who’ Season 10 Trailer: The Long-Running British Sci-Fi Series Returns With All-New Companion

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” said Capaldi in a statement. “From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

READ MORE: ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Review: River Song Isn’t Forgotten in Heartwarming Retro Superhero Adventure (Spoilers)

Capaldi, the 12th Doctor, will make his last appearance in this year’s Christmas special. Showrunner Steven Moffat will also be departing.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.