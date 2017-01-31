‘Donald Cried’ Trailer: Kris Avedisian’s Festival Favorite Is a Reminder That You Can Never Go Home Again

The Orchard will release the film in early March.

After becoming a low-key favorite on the festival circuit last year — it played at New Directors/New Films, South by Southwest and AFI Fest — “Donald Cried” is finally headed to theaters courtesy of the Orchard. Kris Avedisian co-wrote, directed and stars as the title character in the film, in which a 30-something man (Jesse Wakeman) returns to his hometown in Rhode Island for a day. Watch the trailer below.

A man-child with a heart of gold and an overbearing personality, Donald inspires mixed feelings. He is, for instance, the only one Wakeman’s character can think of to ask for help when he realizes he’s forgotten his wallet and needs a ride while dealing with the aftermath of his grandmother’s death; he’s also difficult to be around for more than 10 minutes at time. The trailer shows off Donald’s brashness, as well as the pain behind it.

Louisa Krause and Ted Arcidi also appear in the film, which marks Avedisian’s feature-length debut. “Donald Cried” will be released in theaters on March 3.

