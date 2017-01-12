Donald Glover Signs Major Overall Deal with FX, But ‘Atlanta’ Won’t Be Back Until 2018

TCA: Glover will develop new projects for FX Networks, plus other networks and streaming services.

Fresh off his big Golden Globe Award victories, Donald Glover just scored another huge win: He’s signed a new overall deal with FX Productions.

The exclusive deal expands Glover’s relationship with FX Networks, which produces and runs his series “Atlanta.” The critically acclaimed show just won the Globe for best comedy, while Glover won for best performance by an actor in a comedy.

READ MORE: Donald Glover Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical Series

Under the new deal, Glover will develop TV shows for both FX and other networks and streaming services. It also locks him up to continue writing, directing and starring in “Atlanta.” But FX confirmed Thursday morning that due to Glover’s other commitments, “Atlanta” won’t be back until 2018.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” said FX Networks original programming president Nick Grad, who announced the deal with FX Productions original programming president Eric Schrier. “‘Atlanta’ was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

READ MORE: Donald Glover Cast as Lando Calrissian in Young Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

According to FX, “Atlanta” is the highest-rated comedy in FX Networks’ history.

Glover is also known as hip-hop artist Childish Gambino. His credits include starring on “Community” and writing for “30 Rock.” His busy schedule includes playing Lando Calrissian in the untitled Han Solo “Star Wars” film.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.