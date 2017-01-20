Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Patton Oswalt, Judd Apatow and More Indie Celebs Slam Him on Twitter

Ava DuVernay, Sarah Silverman and Jay Duplass also express their thoughts on Inauguration Day.

On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Since he won the election back in November, many in Hollywood have openly expressed their dislike for the businessman.

As Trump was sworn in, many continued to slam Trump, with some remembering President Obama and Hillary Clinton, while others made jokes and suggested alternative viewing options.

READ MORE: Trump Inauguration: 10 Powerful Images to Help You Power Through

Patton Oswalt wrote a lengthy Facebook post about what people should do instead of watching the inauguration, writing that citizens should support a struggling theater, music club or museum, or just completely turn off your phone and computer.

Michael Moore called the event a “tragedy for democracy.”

Here at the Inaugural. A tragedy for democracy. pic.twitter.com/Ev9cqcaYXB — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2017

Judd Apatow advised everyone to register to vote for midterms and primaries.

Everyone needs to register to vote for the midterms and their primaries. That is how this ends. @RockTheVote — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

See more of Hollywood’s reactions below:

"Trump was wondering if you could spread the chairs a little so we cover more ground but have less density." https://t.co/qFlAhPGEmP — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

I'm gonna be on a plane not touching the ground when Trump is inaugurated so it doesn't count for me k no take backs — Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) January 20, 2017

Will the purge start tonight? — Nick Frost (@nickjfrost) January 20, 2017

That wasn't a Bible! That was an Applebee's menu!!! — Nick Frost (@nickjfrost) January 20, 2017

Another bump in the road toward justice, but forward-thinking people will remain on the path. #Onward #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/R8Zy7015IH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 20, 2017

Oh just wait pic.twitter.com/L92p2SPASd — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 20, 2017

I'm trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2017

I never thought I’d hate-watch an inauguration. — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 20, 2017

This is the moment in the movie when the music swells and you push in tight on the hero and he whispers, “God help us.” — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 20, 2017

Welcome to the age of plunder, bluster, and empty rhetoric. In other words, to the Age of Dumb. If you voted for him, you're responsible. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2017

TRUMP: Most importantly, we will be protected by God.

GOD: I voted for Hillary.

#Inauguration — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 20, 2017

The greatest fiction writer in the world couldn't INVENT a worse president. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 20, 2017

Maturity, grace and oh boy, is she going high when they went low. https://t.co/kyqsVPlb22 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 20, 2017

On the @lennyletter bus! A woman just asked if we were relatives. No, we are riot grrrls (both start with R, I get the confusion) pic.twitter.com/XnJbFse0qp — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 20, 2017

Definitely don't want to exaggerate but the world ends at noon. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 20, 2017

Folks If You Ain't WOKE By Today U Might Never Git WOKE. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. By Any Means Necessary. AND DATS DA TRUTH, RUTH. A photo posted by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:09am PST

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.