Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Patton Oswalt, Judd Apatow and More Indie Celebs Slam Him on Twitter

On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Since he won the election back in November, many in Hollywood have openly expressed their dislike for the businessman.
As Trump was sworn in, many continued to slam Trump, with some remembering President Obama and Hillary Clinton, while others made jokes and suggested alternative viewing options.
Patton Oswalt wrote a lengthy Facebook post about what people should do instead of watching the inauguration, writing that citizens should support a struggling theater, music club or museum, or just completely turn off your phone and computer.
Michael Moore called the event a “tragedy for democracy.”
Judd Apatow advised everyone to register to vote for midterms and primaries.
See more of Hollywood’s reactions below:
