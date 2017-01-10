Donald Trump Praised Meryl Streep as ‘Excellent’ in 2015, Two Years Before ‘Overrated’ Insult

"She's a fine person, too," also remarked the President-Elect two years ago.

This past Sunday, actress Meryl Streep accepted the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. During her acceptance speech, she strongly criticized Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail, including his mockery of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. Yesterday morning, President-Elect Donald Trump tweeted out a response, denying that he ever mocked Kovaleski and calling the three-time Oscar winning actress “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” Read his Twitter posts below.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Despite Trump’s strong words against Streep, they don’t quite align with previous statements he’s made. In a lengthy conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in August, 2015, Trump was asked if there are any actresses he loves. He specifically singles out Meryl Streep, describing her as “excellent” and a “fine person, too.” Though Trump’s unrepentant hypocrisy isn’t exactly breaking news at this point in the game, it’s still telling that he would publicly reverse his opinion on the actress after receiving any criticism of his actions from her.

To read the full interview, visit The Hollywood Reporter website. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep’s latest film “Florence Foster Jenkins,” about a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer despite her terrible singing voice, is currently available to rent and purchase on iTunes.

