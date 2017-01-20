Donald Trump Paraphrases Bane Quote From ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in Inauguration Speech – Watch

The 45th president of the United States and the Batman villain both promised to give the power back to the people.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, and upon addressing the public during his inauguration speech, vowed to give the power back to the people. In what should have been an inspirational and hopeful address, many on social media couldn’t help but notice that some of what he was saying sounded familiar.

“Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump said.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Patton Oswalt, Judd Apatow and More Indie Celebs Slam Him on Twitter

The statement sounded familiar because the last words in Trump’s sentence echoed what Bane (Tom Hardy) told Gotham City in “The Dark Knight Rises” when he freed prisoners and, standing on top of a car, stated he was giving the power “back to you, the people.”

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people,” exclaims the Batman villain.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s 2020 Reelection Slogan Is the Same as the ‘Purge: Election Year’ Tagline

A comparison of Trump’s and Bane’s speech was created and shared on Twitter for your enjoyment. Check it out below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.