Donald Trump’s 2020 Reelection Slogan Is the Same as the ‘Purge: Election Year’ Tagline

The president-elect's proposed slogan is "Keep America Great."

Since Donald Trump shockingly won the election in November, many people have been feeling like they’re living in a real-life horror film – and they sort of are. In a strange case of “life imitating art,” the president-elect recently spoke with The Washington Post about what his new slogan would be for his second term. The only problem is that it’s already been used by “The Purge: Election Year.”

In the interview, Trump explained how he crafted “Make America Great Again” and announced his 2020 reelection slogan: “Keep America Great.”

“Are you ready?” Trump said. “ ‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point. Get me my lawyer!”

Upon the arrival of his lawyer, he added, “Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great.’”

READ MORE: Samantha Bee Mocks Donald Trump ‘Golden Shower’ Allegations – Watch

Unfortunately that phrase was from the latest film in the horror franchise, about how the government sanctions an annual killing spree in which all crime, including murder, is legal. The 2016 movie centered on how a former police sergeant becomes the head of security for Senator Charlie Roan, a presidential candidate who is at risk of being killed after she vows to eliminate the Purge if elected.

Writer and director James DeMonaco previously told EW about how the movie was influenced by the ongoing election, saying, “Little things drip into you when you’re writing or you’re on set — you’re grabbing from the ether or what’s out there in the press,” he stated. “I think there’s a lot of representation of everyone who’s in the game right now, from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton to Bernie Sanders to John Kasich. I’d like the audience to play with it and see who they feel is representative of the actual candidates in the real world, without me saying who’s who. I think the audience will have a lot of fun saying, ‘Oh, that reminds me of something Donald said!’” Oh, the irony.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.