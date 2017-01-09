Donald Trump Attacks Meryl Streep on Twitter After Globes: ‘One of the Most Over-Rated Actresses’

The list of Trump's most laughably inaccurate statements just got a little longer.

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep in response to a speech she delivered at the Golden Globes Sunday night upon receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated (sic) actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” he wrote, calling her a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” He then went on to refute her account of his mocking disabled journalist Serge F. Kovaleski in a press conference earlier this year.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Streep began her powerful speech at the awards show by saying: “I lost my voice… and I have lost my mind sometime earlier this year.” She then listed the many nominees who were born outside of the U.S.: “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

In brief comments he made to the New York Times, Trump said he did not watch the awards show, but called Streep a “Hillary lover.” He also said he was “not surprised” by the criticism from “liberal movie people.”

