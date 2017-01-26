‘Donnie Darko’ Sequel: Richard Kelly Says He Has Something ‘Bigger and More Ambitious’ in Mind

And he doesn't mean "S. Darko."

Richard Kelly isn’t done with “Donnie Darko.” 15 years after his cult classic first arrived in theaters, the writer/director says he thinks there’s “something much bigger and more ambitious to do in that universe” — not that anything is official at this point. His comments, which come from an interview with HMV, are occasioned by a 4K restoration of the film that was just released on Blu-ray by Arrow Video.

“It’s big and expensive and I think there’s time to get to that,” Kelly says of what he has in mind. “I want to make sure we’ve got the budget to do it justice and not to compromise anything. Another story in this world needs resources and we need to have that in place. I need to get my next film out of the gate and then we can go back and look at it.”

“Donnie Darko” already birthed one sequel, 2009’s poorly received “S. Darko,” which Kelly had no involvement in. He also directed “Southland Tales” and “The Box.”

